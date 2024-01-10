Zeus International Hotels & Resorts Expands European Footprint with Acquisitions in Italy and Greece

Zeus International Hotels and Resorts has recently acquired two hotel properties in Milan (Italy) and Thessaloniki (Greece) from PRODEA Investments, as well as an elegant office block in the heart of Athens (Greece). This strategic move marks a significant step in the group’s continual expansion into privately-owned hotels throughout Greece and Europe, showcasing its dedication to enhancing the performance of its assets.

Zeus International has formally sealed the deal to obtain the iconic Dolce Milan Malpensa in Milan and Lazart Hotel (member of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham) in Thessaloniki and a remarkable five-story property in Athens, all from PRODEA Investments. Notably, Zeus International had already held the lease for both hotels mentioned above.

Nestled within a verdant landscape of unparalleled beauty, the Dolce Milan Malpensa hotel complex serves as a strategic gateway for discerning travellers seeking proximity to the vibrant city of Milan, a mere seven kilometres from Malpensa Airport. Boasting 207 exquisitely appointed rooms, a delightful restaurant, and a charming cafe-bar, the hotel also offers state-of-the-art conference facilities, complete with the latest technological infrastructure, capable of accommodating up to 700 guests.

The Lazart Hotel, a lavish 5-star establishment in the heart of Thessaloniki, offers an oasis of opulence and comfort in a prime location, just 10 minutes from the city centre and adjacent to the culturally rich site of the “Lazarist Monastery.” Renowned for its exceptionally spacious accommodations, the hotel provides an idyllic retreat for families, couples, professionals, and curious explorers eager to immerse themselves in the city’s rich tapestry.

Zeus International Hotels & Resorts, boasting 20 hotels and over 4,000 rooms in distinctive Mediterranean and Eastern European locales, curates genuine experiences for every kind of traveller. Whether nestled in Crete, Halkidiki, Milan, Nicosia, or Bucharest, it presents indelible choices centred on comfort, indulgence, excellence, and wellness – the core tenets of the “Zeus experience” philosophy. The Zeus Group champions authentic Greek hospitality in idyllic accommodations, both urban and rural, drawing inspiration from the rich historical tapestries of each site.