Heraklion Greenlights €1.2M Investment to Revitalize Rural Communities

The Municipality of Heraklion is tapping into the LEADER TAPToK program to fund six major infrastructure projects totaling over €1.23 million.

Major “facelifts” are planned for the squares in Avgeniki and Pyrgou, aiming to enhance the charm and accessibility of these rural hubs.

A significant public health initiative will install a network of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) across 23 local communities.

Renovations include the Prophet Elias football stadium, new turf for 5×5 courts in Voutes and Agios Vlasis, and a cultural center for Kato Asites, beyond the City Center

Mayor Alexis Kalokairinos and Deputy Mayor Dimitris Spyridakis have announced a strategic push to ensure that the “quality of life” upgrades reach the rural outskirts.

By securing funding through the LEADER TAPToK program—a European initiative designed to support rural development—the municipality is focusing on projects that blend essential safety with aesthetic improvements.

Squares and Safety: The Tourism Connection

While many of the projects focus on local sports facilities, two key areas stand out for travelers exploring the Heraklion hinterlands. The planned redevelopment of Avgeniki Square and public spaces in Pyrgou aims to make these villages more inviting for locals and visitors seeking a more traditional Cretan rural atmosphere.

More importantly, the municipality is addressing traveler safety. The modernization of health clinics in Kato Asites, Voutes, and Pentamodi, combined with the installation of a 23-unit defibrillator network, provides a vital safety net. For the growing market of active travelers and hikers exploring rural Crete, these infrastructure upgrades are essential.

Building for the Future

The project list represents a diverse approach to rural management:

Infrastructure: Modernizing health centers to serve aging populations and visitors.

Modernizing health centers to serve aging populations and visitors. Leisure: Replacing synthetic turf at the Voutes and Agios Vlasis athletic centers to support youth sports.

Replacing synthetic turf at the Voutes and Agios Vlasis athletic centers to support youth sports. Culture: A new small-scale cultural center in Kato Asites to host local events and traditions.

By investing in the “everyday” quality of life in these communities, Heraklion is betting on a sustainable growth model that values the village as much as the urban core.