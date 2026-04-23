A.E.S. Aiolos Karate Shines at Panhellenic Youth Karate Championship

Last month, on March 21st and 22nd, the Panhellenic Youth Karate Championship (Πανελλήνιο Πρωτάθλημα Παιδων – Κορασίδων) took place in Lavrio, Greece. This prestigious event, organized by the Hellenic Karate Federation (Ελληνική Ομοσπονδία Karate) and hosted by the Municipality of Lavreotiki (ΔΗΜΟΣ ΛΑΥΡΕΩΤΙΚΗΣ), saw over 1200 young athletes from across Greece compete for honors.

Representing Heraklion and Crete, the small but dedicated A.E.S. Aiolos Shito Ryu Karate Hapkido (Α.Ε.Σ. ΑΙΟΛΟΣ SHITO RYU KARATE HAPKIDO) dojo was young karatekas Dionysis Ximerakis and Okan Kala, under the guidance of their Sensei, Georgios Soultatos.

Dionysis demonstrated exceptional skill and determination, earning a well-deserved bronze medal in the 13-year-old, -45 kg kumite category. This remarkable achievement not only brings great pride to Aiolos Karate but also secures valuable points towards Panhellenic exams and qualification for the upcoming Balkan championships. Okan Kala, while not placing in the top tier, showcased impressive talent and competitive spirit, reaching the final eight in the -50 kg category.

Black Belt karatekas Dionysis Ximerakis and Okan Kala at the championships – image Α.Ε.Σ ΑΙΟΛΟΣ SHITO RYU KARATE HAPKIDO

The success of Dionysis and Kala is a testament to the dedication and expertise of Sensei Georgios Soultatos, a highly respected figure in the Shito Ryu community. Known for his commitment to fostering discipline, respect, and excellence in his students, Sensei Soultatos’s leadership is evident in the remarkable progress his athletes have made. To bring just two athletes to such a large and competitive event, and to achieve a medal and a respectable finish while other clubs brought dozens, speaks volumes about his skill as a mentor and the strength of the Aiolos dojo.

Aiolos Karate, though small in size, boasts a reputation for producing exceptional talent over the years, while contributing significantly to the Cretan martial arts landscape. The support of ANEK Lines, a vital partner, further enables these opportunities for young athletes.