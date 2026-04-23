Bookings Slump: Online bookings have reportedly swung from a +14,5% gain to a -5% decline following the escalation of tensions in Iran and Lebanon.

Online bookings have reportedly swung from a +14,5% gain to a -5% decline following the escalation of tensions in Iran and Lebanon. The Safety Question: Google searches for “Is Greece Safe?” have surged by nearly 600%, signaling deep traveler anxiety over regional stability.

Google searches for “Is Greece Safe?” have surged by nearly 600%, signaling deep traveler anxiety over regional stability. Transport Turmoil: Rising fuel costs, ferry ticket monopolies, and the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) are creating a “perfect storm” of delays and price hikes.

Rising fuel costs, ferry ticket monopolies, and the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES) are creating a “perfect storm” of delays and price hikes. Parliamentary Inquiry: MP Alexandros Avlonitis has filed an official question to the Ministry of Tourism, demanding a clear crisis management plan.

“Unfortunately for international peace and the economy, the war in Iran and Lebanon continues, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed or, at best, is opening and closing dangerously, and the death toll is rising, with no signs of de-escalation. At a time when Greek society is groaning under the weight of market cartels (energy, food, housing), the Greek government has no serious national strategy and no allies to tackle the new economic crisis, while it vacillates, on the one hand, between the contradictory foreign policies of the US, the EU, and Israel, and on the other hand between massive corruption and collusion scandals, resulting in a severe deterioration of citizens’ standard of living. At the same time, through policy choices and statements by government officials and the Prime Minister himself, the country appears to be actively involved in the war, rather than taking the lead in peace initiatives in the region,” the MP wrote in an open letter to the Minister of Tourism.

From Surge to Stagnation

Until late February, the 2026 Greek tourism season looked set to break every record on the books. However, as the conflict in the Middle East persists and the Strait of Hormuz remains a geopolitical flashpoint, the momentum has shifted. Independent MP Alexandros Avlonitis (Corfu) is pointing out that the industry is “sailing without a compass” in a storm of international uncertainty.

What began as a double-digit increase in early-year bookings has evaporated into a 5% deficit. Travelers are no longer just looking at prices; they are looking at maps. The staggering increase in searches for information on Greece’s safety suggests that the country’s proximity to the Eastern Mediterranean conflict is weighing heavily on potential visitors from the US and the EU.

A “Perfect Storm” of Logistics

It isn’t just the war causing friction. The tourism industry is facing a series of internal and external bottlenecks:

The new biometric Entry/Exit System for non-EU travelers is already causing significant delays at airports, threatening to turn holiday arrivals into bureaucratic nightmares.

Airlines are warning of increased losses due to soaring fuel prices, a cost that will inevitably be passed on to consumers through higher holiday packages.

Despite the international crisis, Greek ferry prices remain stubbornly high, driven by what Avlonitis calls “oligopolistic policies” that hit island tourism hardest.

Where is the “Plan B”?

The core of the Parliamentary inquiry focuses on the lack of a modern “Crisis Management Plan.” Avlonitis argues that while other Mediterranean competitors are aggressively marketing themselves as safe havens, the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT) has yet to launch a specialized campaign to counter the “war zone” narrative.

“Tourism is the main pillar of our economy, yet it is being left exposed,” Avlonitis stated. He is demanding transparency from the Ministry on the actual booking data by region and a clear strategy to reverse the current trend of cancellations.

In the open letter, the Minister of Tourism is asked:

Is there a Tourism Crisis Management Plan in place in the event of a prolonged or escalated war, and what does it entail? Is there a plan to mitigate potential damage to the tourism market by reversing the climate of hesitation or even trip cancellations from the EU and internationally to Greece? What is the current status of bookings, and how does it compare to last year, both overall and by region? What are the plans of the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) for a potential communication campaign to promote the country as a safe destination?”

For Greece, the challenge for the 2026 season isn’t just about providing sun and sea—it’s about providing a sense of certainty in an increasingly uncertain world.