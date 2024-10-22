Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation Nationwide Strike

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) orchestrated a 48-hour strike, leaving ships moored and ports silent in response to mobilization efforts. The importance of securing a collective labour agreement that ensures a 12% pay raise cannot be overstated, as it is central to their demands.

Key Protests and Demands

Seafarers face financial hardship, working just half the year and earning annual incomes spread across 12 months. Due to restrictive eligibility conditions, many do not qualify for unemployment benefits, which are a meagre €350.

During talks on October 2, 2024, between the Federation and SEEN, the proposal of a scant 3% wage increase was met with resolute dismissal. Refusal to address broader issues prompted the Federation to unanimously call a 48-hour warning strike, planning for escalation on October 22 and 23, 2024. The decision, warmly embraced across Piraeus, Patras, and other ports, reflects the sentiments of maritime workers in these ship categories.

Seafarers have compiled a list of critical demands, which include:

Repeal of Law 41/50

Immediate changes to the regulation concerning the four-month scheduling of passenger and high-speed ships

Adoption of a mandatory seven-month route scheduling

Moreover, they call for rigorous adherence to maritime labour laws when approving timetables, challenging any ministerial or board decisions that overlook these regulations. Advocates stress that no one should compromise naval workers’ rights or jeopardize safety at sea.

The Federation invites maritime workers, island residents, and stakeholders to unite to uphold the just rights of those at sea. They argue that safe marine transport is unattainable without recognizing and securing workers’ entitlements.