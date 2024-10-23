Samaria Gorge Reopens on Thursday, October 24th

Access : Full pathway availability from both park entrances

The Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (Ο.ΦΥ.ΠΕ.Κ.Α.) heralds the reopening of Samaria National Park, which will be accessible from October 24th after two days of closure caused by rainfall.

Visitors can traverse the entire route—the gates open to all, inviting travellers to immerse themselves in this natural wonder.

Regulation and Precautions

Adhering to established guidelines, the park has set a cap of 1,200 visitors daily. This measure is vital to preserve the sanctuary’s tranquil atmosphere. Entry is streamlined through electronic ticketing systems for those travelling in organised groups, ensuring smooth admittance and avoiding unnecessary delays. The website, accessible for this purpose, simplifies the process (https://samaria-tickets.necca.gov.gr/el/checkout).

Moreover, the park administration retains the right to enforce immediate modifications to visitor movement within the gorge. Relevant authorities will implement these changes, whether restrictions or prohibitions, if necessary. Any such adjustments will be communicated through timely press releases.

With careful visitor management and clear communication, Samaria Gorge offers a splendid and safe exploration destination. The captivating landscape promises guests a memorable experience in nature’s embrace.