Police forces and demolition crews have moved into the forested coastal area of Lavrakas to remove makeshift huts and structures.

The Municipality of Gavdos cites environmental protection and fire prevention as the primary drivers for the clearing operation.

Residents and activists argue that the move displaces long-term residents who have historically protected and maintained the forest.

Reports indicate the presence of riot police (MAT) and plainclothes officers assisting workers equipped with chainsaws.

The emotional toll of the operation was captured by Vaggelis Pnevmatikatos, who shared a blistering account of the scene on social media:

“Riot police, undercover officers, and workers with chainsaws are in the Lavrakas forest right now. The Municipality of Gavdos is removing and demolishing huts, citing ‘forest protection’ and ‘fire risk.’ They are removing residents who have guarded, cleaned, and cared for the forest for years. The boots of repression are trampling on sacred trees that sheltered our dreams and hosted generations. Unlimited rage. Unlimited shame. Get your hands off Gavdos and its people.”

The Silence of the Forest Broken

In the Lavrakas region of Gavdos, the sound of the Libyan Sea has been replaced by the roar of chainsaws and the heavy tread of police boots. A coordinated operation is underway to dismantle the makeshift huts that have long been a fixture of the island’s rugged coastline and shaded pine forests.

For the local administration, the mission is framed as a matter of urgent safety. With summer approaching, the Municipality claims these structures pose a significant fire risk and threaten the delicate forest ecosystem. For the authorities, this is a necessary cleanup to preserve the island’s “natural wealth”.

Local authorities, including the Municipality of Gavdos, point to two persistent threats that shape policy across Crete and its smaller satellite islands:

Wildfire risk in unmanaged forest zones.

in unmanaged forest zones. Unregulated structures in protected coastal and woodland areas.

The argument is not new. Every summer, Crete balances on a thin ecological line.

Guardians or Trespassers?

However, on the ground, the narrative is vastly different. Gavdos has long served as a sanctuary for those seeking a life outside the “suffocating limits” of modern society. Many of the people being evicted are viewed by the community not as squatters, but as the forest’s most loyal protectors—individuals who have spent years clearing dry brush and tending to the ancient trees.

The arrival of riot police (MAT) and workers to tear down these “shelters of dreams” has ignited a firestorm of local resentment. Eyewitnesses describe a scene of “unlimited rage and shame” as generational campsites and natural refuges are leveled in the name of bureaucracy.

See more updates in the ΓΑΥΔΟΣ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ – GAVDOS UPDATES Facebook group.

Legality and Compassion Under Question

Argyro Panieraki, a vocal community advocate, has raised a red flag about the legality of the current operation. She notes that several individuals targeted in the sweep are official beneficiaries of housing benefits, meaning they have no other residence. Under the Greek Constitution, the state is obligated to provide special care for the homeless, yet on Gavdos, the current “care” appears to consist of riot police and demolition crews.

Where is the Paperwork?

In a modern democracy, every administrative action must leave a paper trail. However, according to local reports, there is a glaring absence of official documentation. To date, the Municipality has failed to present:

Any official decision published with an ADA number on the Transparency Portal (Diavgeia).

Specific legal articles justifying the summary destruction of dwellings.

Documented fire safety plans or evidence of formal public notification.

“Protection” or Repression?

The controversy is further fueled by allegations that there have been prior attempts to cut these individuals’ housing benefits. When combined with the current demolitions, the picture looks less like forest management and more like a coordinated effort to “cleanse” the island of its most vulnerable inhabitants.

“Forest protection is not achieved with PR arguments,” Panieraki stated. “It is achieved through information, signage, fire prevention, social policy, and legal procedures. Instead, we see administrative actions without public documentation.”

The demand from the community is clear: if the Municipality believes these actions are legal, they must immediately publish the administrative acts and the social protection measures that should have preceded such a drastic move. Without this, the island remains a site of contested authority, where the “protection of the forest” serves as a convenient mask for human rights violations.

Governance by Force

The dismantling of coastal huts on Gavdos has transcended local environmental concerns to become a symbol of a broader political sickness in Greece. According to a formal announcement from the municipal opposition group, “Gavdos: People First,” the island is currently being governed by a doctrine of “silence, fear, and submission.”

The opposition pulls no punches, linking the local Mayor’s actions to a national climate where “law and order” is used selectively—as a “baton and an axe” for the weak, while contractors and political insiders are given the red carpet. They argue that the municipality has abandoned its social responsibility, acting as “frontier sheriffs” and prioritizing a display of strength over human life and necessity.

The “Private Estate” Mentality

The critique paints a picture of a municipal authority that views the island not as a community, but as a personal “fiefdom.” By clearing out the homeless and long-term residents of the forest—people who have survived the isolation and abandonment of the island for years—the local government is accused of treating citizens as mere “obstacles” to a rigid, sanitized vision of development.

“This is not administration,” the statement reads. “It is an enforcement mechanism. While other municipalities welcome the new tourist season with music and infrastructure, Gavdos has decided to innovate: to open the season with the bulldozer.”

A State of Revenge

For many Gavdiotes, the natural hardships of life on a remote island—the winds, the sea, and the isolation—are now secondary to the hostility of their own local government. The opposition describes the Mayor’s stance as a dangerous mix of “obsession, arrogance, and a punitive need for a show of power.”

The core of the argument is a warning for all of Greece. When poverty is treated as a crime and survival as a violation, the state has ceased to be a “rule of law” and has become a “state of revenge.” In this “Greece of the bulldozer,” the goal is no longer social peace, but social extermination.

“While other municipalities welcome the new tourist season with music, infrastructure, and elemental respect, Gaudos decided to originalize: to open the season with a bulldozer. By force. With suppression. With development, wear a helmet and be accompanied by threats.

So, to get the visitor into the right climate. To understand what hospitality means in the new Greece, first we tear down the weak, then we take photos for the summer.

And what’s worse is that since the municipality took over, the people of Gaudiot have not only had to face the natural hazards that life on an isolated island brings anyway — winds, seas, shortages, difficulties, abandonment. They have to face something more: a municipal authority that, instead of standing by society, stands against it,” the announcement reads.

What This Means Moving Forward

As the crews continue their work, the soul of Gavdos feels increasingly under siege. What the state calls “environmental protection,” the people call the destruction of a way of life.

There is no clean ending here. No neat resolution where everyone agrees and goes home satisfied.

What is likely:

More scrutiny of informal settlements in protected areas.

of informal settlements in protected areas. Stronger enforcement ahead of the fire season.

ahead of the fire season. Continued resistance from those who see Gavdos as one of the last unregulated spaces in Greece.

And perhaps most importantly:

A growing question about what “protection” actually means—protecting land from people, or protecting a way of living that does not fit easily into regulations.