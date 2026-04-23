Walk Under the 65% Moon in Palaiochora with the 22nd Popular Health Road 2026

A Night in Paleochora: The Municipality of Kantanos-Selino, in collaboration with local education offices and PE Instructor Eleni Lianou, announces a community night walk on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The Municipality of Kantanos-Selino, in collaboration with local education offices and PE Instructor Eleni Lianou, announces a community night walk on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Celestial Setting: The event takes advantage of a specific lunar alignment. Walkers will complete the 5km route under a 9-day-old moon, offering 65% luminosity from 375,000 km away.

The event takes advantage of a specific lunar alignment. Walkers will complete the 5km route under a 9-day-old moon, offering 65% luminosity from 375,000 km away. Community Focus: The event prioritizes “Participation over Victory,” celebrating equality, health, and a connection to the natural environment of southern Crete.

The event prioritizes “Participation over Victory,” celebrating equality, health, and a connection to the natural environment of southern Crete. Logistics & Safety: Organizers guarantee all necessary safety measures for the 20:30 start and finish at the Palaiochora Municipal Hall.

For the 22nd consecutive year, the Municipality of Kantanos-Selino is inviting citizens to reclaim their right to health and public space. Scheduled to honor both World Olympism Day (April 6) and World Health Day (April 7), the “22nd Popular Health Road 2026” is a celebration of “mass sports”—the idea that physical activity belongs to everyone.

But this isn’t just a physical challenge. The Municipality aims to use this event to cultivate a “healthy environmental consciousness,” reminding walkers that the love of fitness is inseparable from the love of nature.

A Moonlit Mission

The define feature of this year’s “Health Road” is the timing. Organizers have specifically scheduled the walk to coincide with a optimal lunar display. On Saturday, April 25, at 20:30, the Palaiochora coast will be illuminated by a 9-day-old moon, providing a soft, natural luminosity of 65%.

Walkers will depart from the Palaiochora Municipal Hall, completing a 5-kilometer route through the scenic coastal town before returning to the start. The mission is simple: to walk together under the stars as a demonstration of social cohesion.

In an era often focused on individual achievement, this event is designed around “equal participation.” It is structured to foster cooperation and solidarity, reinforcing respect for human rights.

Whether you are walking for fitness, for fun, or to enjoy Paleochora’s unique night atmosphere, the message is clear: the best investment you can make is in your own well-being. By fostering a healthy society—both mentally and physically—Kantanos-Selino is building active citizens, one step at a time.