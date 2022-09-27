RevitUp Now 1st Exclusive Partner of HolidayCheck in Greece and Cyprus

RevitUp is proud to announce having become the first exclusive partner of HolidayCheck in Greece and Cyprus. We are delighted to share this new chapter of our expansion as a member of one of the largest tourism-related websites in the world.

As more and more travelers depend on internet platforms to schedule their trips, the travel industry, now more than ever, needs to reinvent itself. HolidayCheck bridges the gap between hoteliers and guests while offering an up-to-date platform for tour operators to serve competitive prices to potential customers.

The new partnership between RevitUp and HolidayCheck creates a unique point of interest between Greek and Cypriot hotels and the German-speaking clientele. We are only now emerging from a challenging two-year period. Fortunately, everything now points to booming tourism industry growth in the coming months and years, which hoteliers can capitalize on. RevitUp is at the frontline of this ongoing progress that will reshape how we understand and operate within the travel market, considering Big Data multisource in the decision-making process. Stefan Velte, Head of Sales at HolidayCheck, offered this statement about our collaboration:

“We are very happy to work with RevitUp in Greece and Cyprus. With the RevitUp cooperation, we are consistently following our path of making our tourism partners such as hotels, tourist offices and other tourism service providers more successful on HolidayCheck and in the German-speaking markets. Our partners use our diverse options and products to motivate customers to recommend on HolidayCheck and to attract the attention of potential future customers. They have recognized that customer ratings offer added value for the company and represent an additional sales argument. With RevitUp and its extensive expertise in the tourism industry, we are certain that we have the right partner at our side.”

RevitUp is honored to be selected as the first Greek Affiliate Partner of HolidayCheck. We look forward to exchanging innovative ideas and reshaping the future of hospitality. Furthermore, our team will be trained by HolidayCheck in our Crete offices this September, adopting a mutual strategy and further understanding the platform’s tools.

ABOUT HOLIDAYCHECK

Making holidays better – this is the vision of HolidayCheck, the highest reach holiday platform in the German-speaking area. Transparency, quality, and innovation drive the online booking and rating portal to offer holidaymakers the best travel experience. It is based on more than 10 million hotel reviews, its own online travel agency with around 150 travel experts and offers from 75 tour operators and other tourism service providers. Since 2021 there also have been suitable rental car offers from HolidayCheck Car Rental on the platform. Moreover, travelers can find lots of helpful information and inspiration in the travel forum with over 3.3 million members and in the HolidayCheck online magazine Away. In addition, HolidayCheck has been working intensively against review fraud and has founded the initiative Together against fake reviews.

HolidayCheck AG is a subsidiary of the HolidayCheck Group, was founded in 2003 and is based in Bottighofen in Switzerland, near the German border town Konstanz.

ABOUT REVITUP

Revitup.direct has been offering Digital & Performance Marketing, Revenue & Yield Management services, as well as Business Intelligence tools in the hospitality industry for over 10 years. We provide vertically integrated Sales & Marketing technology solutions, supporting entrepreneurs with vision and expertise in the tourism industry around the world. Revitup.direct’s experienced team aims to bridge the technological and administrative gap of hotel businesses with real-time supply and demand. On the client side, we transform together the hotel business of the future by adapting directly to each business, facing the new technological challenges and developing a sustainable digital strategy for a steady increase in profitability.