Fire Danger “Very High” for July 3, 2024, in Chania Prefecture

The Civil Protection of the Region of Crete informs that, according to the daily Fire Risk Forecast Map of the General Secretariat of Civil Protection for today, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The Fire Risk category for P.E. Chania is category 4 (very high)

All the Services and Technical Means that make up the civil protection mechanism have been fully mobilized, activating and developing the necessary human resources and corresponding to the needs, materials and means.

We remind everyone of the ban on :

the burning and use of fire in crop residues, grassland or other,

of smoking in beehives,

the execution of hot work (welding, cutting wheel, etc.),

the use of outdoor grills,

the use of “Sky Lanterns” (airborne flying lanterns or balloons),

the use of pyrotechnics,

as well as the preventive ban on the passage, stay and movement of persons and vehicles, in highly protected forest ecosystems located in areas of high risk for the occurrence of forest fires, in NATURA areas, as well as in forest ecosystems, parks and groves and other vulnerable areas of the Region of Crete, as defined by relevant decisions of Deputy Regional Governors, as follows:

For P.E. Chania:

European path E4 Balos Falasarna, Municipality of Kissamos European trail E4 Krios- Elafonisi, Kantanos Selinos Municipality European path E4 Sougia- Gyaliskari, Kantanos Selinos Municipality European path E4 Sougia- Agia Roumeli, Municipality of Kantanou Selinou & Sfakion Kathiana Windmill Park, Chania Municipality Prevantorio- Pefka , Chania Municipality Agios Mattheos forest, Chania Municipality Agios Ioannis- Dasos, Municipality of Gavdos Forest of Corfu , Municipality of Gavdos

The limits of the above areas in which the prohibition measure applies, are depicted on relevant maps drawn up in collaboration with the Forestry Departments of Crete and posted on the link: https://www.crete.gov.gr/chartes-politikis- prostate

Excluded from the ban are persons who live or work in the areas where it was decided to apply the above provision.

Our fellow citizens are requested to respect the prohibitions, to be informed only from official sources and to follow the instructions of the Authorities.

Subject to provisions that provide for stricter penalties, the violators of the above shall be subject to the administrative fines of Par. B of no. 19/2020 of the firefighting ordinance (Β’ 2233), as each time it applies. In addition, the Fire Service notifies the infringements to the relevant supervising, licensing Authority for any further actions of its own within the framework of their responsibilities (such as Directorate of Agricultural Economy and Veterinary Medicine, etc.).

See the daily Fire Risk Prediction Map of the Civil Protection Agency: https://civilprotection.gov.gr/xartis

See protection instructions: https://www.civilprotection.gr/el/dasikes-pyrkagies

Emergency Telephone Numbers:

199 FIRE DEPARTMENT

112 EUROPEAN EMERGENCY NUMBER

1591 FOREST POLICY IMPLEMENTATION INSPECTION

100 COME ON

108 PORT CORPS

166 EKAV

Source: Region of Crete