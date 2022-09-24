Violife Greek White a Top-10 World’s Best

Violife has been selected by abillion consumers around the world as one of the World’s 10 Best Vegan Cheese Awards 2022. The vegan food company’s Greek White joins a selection of choice products from around the world.

The Greek chees is among 10 winners determined by evaluating consumer reviews of 3,967 vegan cheese products from abillion members in 80 countries, posted from July 2021 to July 2022. The research also determined that the consumption of vegan cheese products was highest amongst consumers in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For those unfamiliar, Violife offers a wide range of award-winning vegan products. Their products do not contain dairy, preservatives, casein, lactose, gluten, nuts, or soy. The products are also made with coconut oil and enriched with vitamin B12 to enhance metabolism at the cellular level.

The Thessaloniki-based company really does create a variety of extraordinary products for those conscientious about their healthy diet and the welfare of animals and our world.

Source: PRNewswire