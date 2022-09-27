The Region of Crete Celebrates World Tourism Day With Key Events 

This year, as in the past, the Region of Crete is actively participating in celebrations organized around World Tourism Day. Across the island, self-governing and production bodies of the island are working hand in hand to promote the quality products and services Crete is famous for.

With Gastronomy in tight focus, Crete stakeholders aim to inform other tourism markets, operators, and visitors to Crete about the island’s uniqueness and value for the world. The Regional Governor of Crete Stavros Arnautakis points out:

“World Tourism Day 2022 is dedicated this year to the future and sustainability of one of the most important sectors of the global economy. The health crisis of the previous years highlighted new priorities and brought modern challenges to the fore. It has accelerated progress on tourism’s shift to a green, blue and digital economy, while ensuring the 2030 Agenda, along with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.”

The governor explained how the Region of Crete relies on tourism operators, the sector’s entrepreneurs, and thousands of workers in it, who are integral links in a dynamic chain that decisively supports our local economy. The people of Crete are, in everyone’s view, the real treasure of the island.

The announcement from Crete Region also discusses how 2022 is developing at a positive rate for tourism on our island. According to the report, millions of foreign and local visitors enjoy the authenticity of Crete. The following is a short list of events taking place.

Heraklion, Gastronomy Days 2022/Heraklion Gastronomy Days 2022″ September 23 to 27 (in the context of the celebration of World Tourism Day)

World Tourism Day of Ierapetra “Festival of Tourism and Traditions of Ierapetra”

World Tourism Day of Agios Nikolaos “4th Street Cooking”

World Tourism Day Itanos – Palekastro “Festival of Tourism 2022”

And in Rethymno – Two-day events in the Municipality of Ag. Basilio

Click here for more information about Heraklion Gastronomy Days 2022