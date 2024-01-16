RevitUp.direct Adds Koukoumi Vegan Hotel to Client Roster

RevitUp.direct announced a new partnership with Koukoumi in Mykonos, the first and only vegan hotel in Greece. The collaboration brings together the award-winning digital marketing and revenue agency, based in Heraklion, with Koukoumi Vegan Hotel to strengthen its pioneering vision through a competitive and proven strategy that resulted in over €30,000,000 in net revenue in 2023 for its clients.

In this joint venture, RevitUp digital marketing professionals will deliver comprehensive revenue management services customised to the unique requirements of the hotel. The strategy encompasses revenue optimisation through dynamic pricing, demand forecasting, and distribution channel management. Furthermore, RevitUp will enhance the hotel’s digital presence through targeted marketing services to boost direct bookings and improve online visibility.

A key focus of this new partnership is refining the hotel’s official website. The RevitUp team will showcase Koukoumi’s distinctive philosophy, ensuring a seamless online experience that captivates visitors with its aesthetics and user-friendliness, ultimately maximising booking performance.

RevitUp.direct’s marketing team will apply their extensive expertise in revenue management and hotel marketing to the unique brand of Koukoumi Vegan Hotel, embarking on a promising journey together in 2024.

Nestled in Mykonos, Koukoumi Vegan Hotel is a pioneering establishment blending luxury with a conscious lifestyle. This unique destination places a strong emphasis on sustainability, from responsibly sourced materials to plant-based culinary creations.

All culinary offerings are meticulously curated using solely organic ingredients. Drawing inspiration from local, Greek, and Mediterranean customs, the menu showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary dishes, with certain items, such as rice wraps, bearing the unmistakable influence of international flavours. The hotel’s Vegan Chef, Aggeliki Charami, delivers a fusion of Mediterranean essences, tastes, and aromas with Japanese culinary techniques that captivate the palate, kindle the senses, evoke profound emotions, and rekindle cherished memories.

Situated in the tranquil village of Ano Mera, Koukoumi invites guests to relish a rejuvenating retreat in nature, offering a seamless blend of historical charm and contemporary allure.