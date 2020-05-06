There’s a New Hotel on Mykonos, and It’s Vegan

Pin 21 Shares

Greece’s first vegan-only hotel has a melodious name: Koukoumi. It means “cozy” in Mykonian dialect, and it aims to be a haven, a retreat from stress, a once-in-forever memory that you make when life is too busy to allow you to notice the little things.

A zen-like experience inside the Deluxe Suite. Photo: Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos.

What the owners describe on the official hotel website as “boho-chic” décor, is, in fact, contemporary minimalist, free of clutter, and refreshingly modern. All materials are natural, cruelty-free, sourced from vendors and producers who care about the environment.

Airy and bright, the Superior Suites are the second most affordable option to book at Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos. Photo: Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos.

The hotel manager, Manolis Xenakis, is soft-spoken and courteous. He is proud of this project and optimistic about its outcome, albeit conditioned by the opening of the tourist season:

“If all goes well, we hope to open July 1st,” he tells me. “Parts of the hotel are still under construction, but we will be ready in time.”

All dressed in pristine white, the Executive Suite is ready to welcome its first guests. Photo: Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos

The hotel has a vegan spa and the only vegan restaurant in Mykonos as well. They only use organic produce to prepare the meals listed on the menu. These are inspired by local, Greek, or Mediterranean traditions, but some, like rice wraps, have an international influence.

At Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos you will appreciate a colorful array of vegan dishes with Greek and International influences. Photo: Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos



Mr. Xenakis is happy to speak about the two special packages prepared for this season. There’s a “detox” one for ladies, and “energy” for men. They include accommodation, spa treatments, and all the meals, but they are only available for a stay of 5 nights coupled with booking a superior level of accommodation, like a Deluxe Suite.

The Master Suite is the ultimate level of accommodation available at Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos. Photo: Koukoumi Hotel Mykonos.

The vegan-only hotel is also pet-friendly, meaning that you can bring a small companion along if you vacation on Mykonos. While amenities for four-legged guests are not available yet, Mr. Xenakis applauded the idea.

If the tourist season opens as planned, I’ll be in Mykonos this July.