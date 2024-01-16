Blacklane City-to-Slopes Boasts 33 New Routes to Ski Destinations Across 5 Countries

Blacklane has revealed a new travel product, the City-to-Slopes service, an expansion of the well-received City-to-City service, which offers travellers a seamless means of traversing between bustling metropolitan hubs. Featuring an impressive total of 33 fresh routes spanning across France, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and the U.S., City-to-Slopes will transport passengers directly to prominent ski destinations such as Aspen, Vail, Breckenridge, and others.

With Blacklane’s innovative City-to-Slopes program, travellers can confidently embark on their journey, assured that the vehicles have snow tires and chains for a secure and comfortable passage. Furthermore, passengers can enjoy amenities like personalised music selection and Wi-Fi that make the riding experience even more enjoyable.

Blacklane City-to-Slopes Benefits for Passengers

Save time with door-to-door rides, eliminating the need to wait in lines or switch between modes of transportation.

Set your schedule by choosing the pickup time, and enjoy the flexibility to cancel up to 1 hour before your ride.

Experience peace of mind as you travel comfortably in a premium vehicle, knowing that every ride is carbon offset.

Benefit from fixed fares for your route, regardless of where your ride begins or ends within the city limits.

Enjoy competitive rates, including taxes and tolls, and pay per car rather than per seat, with no luggage limit other than the trunk space.

Count on reliable pickups for long-distance car service without worrying about strikes, short-staffing, or crowds.

Stay entertained en route with available Wi-Fi in most locations, allowing you to stream movies during the drive.

With Blacklane, travellers have the option to choose the ideal vehicle for their trip, whether it’s an SUV for their skiing and snowboarding gear or one of Blacklane’s Business or First Class cars – ensuring that they have everything they need for a stress-free journey to their favourite winter wonderland.

For additional details on Blacklane’s City-to-Slopes service, such as route information and how to make a booking, please refer to the official website.