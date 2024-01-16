New York: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with The Kiss NFT at Superchief Gallery

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with The Kiss by Gustav Klimt, presented in its NFT form at the Superchief Gallery in New York for the first time in the US. Before its public unveiling, VIPs and collectors can attend the reception on Wednesday, February 14, at 7 pm to partake in this exclusive experience.

The captivating artwork will grace the halls of Superchief Gallery from February 15 to 18th, 2024. Admission is free.

The Kiss NFT

Dates: February 14 to February 18, 2024, 12-6 pm

Address: Superchief Gallery, The Canvas 3.0 at THE OCULUS at the Westfield World Trade Center, NY 10007

Opening Event: February 14, 2024, 7 pm at Superchief Gallery, NY 10007 – RSVP essential, invite only.

The most celebrated depiction of a pair of lovers is now available in a limited edition of digital cutouts at www.thekiss.art.

Presented by the Belvedere Museum in Vienna, The Kiss NFT collection is an expression of affection for the modern art devotee and connoisseur. The Belvedere Museum will unveil NFTs showcasing the centrepiece of its collection, Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss (Lovers) (1908/9), to the discerning audience in New York at the Superchief Gallery from 14th to 18th February 2024. In collaboration with Nimi, the digital collectables advisor and dedicated NFT platform for museums, this enduring symbol of love is nothing short of a quintessential Valentine’s Day gift.

Comprising 10,000 limited-edition individual pieces derived from a 100 x 100 grid, each tile, priced at $1,925, is meticulously authenticated by the Belvedere Museum. These unique pieces can be dedicated to a loved one through the official website, introducing a novel way to engage with one of the world’s most renowned romantic artworks, offering a swift, enduring, and impactful digital declaration of love on Valentine’s Day.

This debut in New York marks the inaugural US presentation of this exclusive offering, reshaping the Belvedere Museum’s fundraising outreach since its inception in 2022. Attracting a new generation of collectors and art enthusiasts, in addition to offering a one-of-a-kind romantic gift through a dedicated webpage, the NFT enrols each buyer into an exclusive international community of collectors invited to exclusive events at the museum and beyond.