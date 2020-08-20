Parties and Public Gatherings Banned in Mykonos and Halkidiki

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek authorities have now banned all parties and gatherings of more than 9 people for any reason on Mykonos and the region of Halkidiki. This latest effort to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus that is testing every sector of Greek life.

After an extraordinary meeting at the Civil Protection Operations Centre, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias in consultation with Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and by the decision of the Secretary-General of Civil Protection, Vassilios Papageorgiou it was decided that the following measures would take effect:

Suspension of any kind of event such as live parties, trade fairs, processions, public markets, etc.

Prohibition of any kind of gathering of citizens over 9 people for any reason, both in public and in private

The maximum number of people in dining areas per table would be up to 4, unless they are first degree relatives where up to 6 people are allowed

The use of masks is mandatory both outdoors and indoors

The ban on the operation of all health-related stores is already in force from 12 midnight until 07.00 the next day.

These restrictive measures are valid for 10 days from Friday 21-08-2020 and time 06.00 until Monday 31-8-2020 and time 06.00.

Source: Protothema