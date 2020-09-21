Mykonos Island Welcomes First Cruise Ship in Months

Pin 0 Shares

Mykonos just welcomed the cruise ship “World Explorer”, the first passenger liner to dock at the Greek island since the pandemic virtually shut down cruising.

The Portuguese-registered ship, delivered 125 vacationers to one of Greece’s most pupular island destinations. The video below from Mykonos Live TV shows passengers disembarking.

According to the report from Greek Reporter, 10 or more other cruise ships are expected in Mykonos by the end of October. Locals hope that these last-minute cruise offers will do something for boosting the island’s sagging tourism revenues.

World Explorer was christened last year as Mystic Cruises’ first ocean cruise ship.