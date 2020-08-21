Greece Tops U.S. List of Most Searched European Destinations

Pin 0 Shares

According to the travel company Trainline, Americans are still searching for their favorite destinations and Greece tops the list among the European countries.

Trainline, which helps Americans find their way across the UK and Europe by train and coach, has been researching where Americans show the most interest in. The company is cited by Tornos News saying:

“From planning that trip of a lifetime to organizing a long weekend with friends, most vacations start off with a simple Google search – but where are American citizens actually looking to go? To find out, we crunched the numbers on over 4.5 million Google searches from the last twelve months, looking at data for c.300 destinations around the globe.”

Trainline noted that Italy trails Greece in interest. According to the Trainline website, their methodology included analyzing 4.5 million keywords over the course of twelve months using Google’s Keyword Planner tool.