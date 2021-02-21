Pacha Group Will Open New Mykonos Resort in June

Pin 0 Shares

Ibiza-based Pacha Group has just announced the opening of its first hotel outside of Spain for June 2021. The group’s Destino Pacha Mykonos will mirror the bright luxury of the group’s other resorts like Pacha Ibiza and The Pacha Hotel.

The new resort will overlook the white sands and turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea, and feature 34 luxurious rooms alongside six sea-view suites laid out in typical Mykonian architectural style. CEO, Nick McCabe was quoted by GTP saying:

“Destino Pacha Mykonos will be our first hotel outside of Spain and its opening is an important milestone in the evolution of Pacha.”

According to the news, guests of Destino Pacha Mykonos can expect the famous Pacha pool scene with its buzzy restaurant, lounge, and bar, offering the “unique spirit of Ibiza, Greek-island style”.

Naturally, the hotel will class artists and performers, including world-renowned DJs and local talent. The hotel will also offer an all-day Mediterranean restaurant and a wellness center, which includes rooftop yoga.

In celebration of the opening, Pacha is also bringing its world-renowned immersive cabaret dining experience Lío to the island. Curated by Pacha’s Creative Director Joan Gracia, revellers at Lío Mykonos should expect a unique display of burlesque, circus performance and gastronomy.

This news follows the announcement of Casa Pacha Formentera, a new boutique hotel on Formentera, Ibiza’s sister island, will be joined by several other launches from the brand in 2022.

Finally, the opening of Destino Pacha Mykonos and Lío Mykonos, the first Pacha openings outside of Spain, are an important step in the group’s mission to bring its inimitable Ibizan experience to more people in more ways.

Sources: GTP and We Rave You