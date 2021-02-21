Dream Blue Travel Agency Starts Up On Amorgos Despite Pandemic

Pin 0 Shares

Amorgos Island has a new travel agency. Dream Blue is a company offering thematic tours and a variety of adventures on Amorgos and other islands of the Cyclades. Established in January of this year by tourism executive Despina Giannakopoulou, the new agency aims to kick off during the 2021 season in spite of the COVID crisis.

Giannakopoulou, who is also a director at Vigla Hotel made the decision to open Dream Blue to offer authentic experiences to travelers. Giannakopoulou was quoted by GTP saying:

“These are lifetime experiences that reveal the rich cultural, historical and natural heritage of Amorgos and help visitors better understand local people and their daily life. Through the new travel agency, we will have the chance to show guests our own authentic Amorgos, in the way we see it, as locals.”

Dream Blue sells a complete range of offers including a 12 day adventure on Amorgos, Naxos, and the Small Cyclades – Schinoussa, Iraklia – for hiking, sailing, sightseeing, and cooking classes.

The company also offers hiking adventures on Amorgos with three different routes and sites of interest including the Monastery of Panagia Hozoviotissa, Asfontilitis, Lagada – one of the oldest villages of the island, and the popular village of Tholaria. Cooking classes for kids, dance lessons, and donkey rides are also highlights for families with children.

Amorgos is the easternmost island of the Cyclades famous for its unique nature, traditional architecture, and tranquil environment.