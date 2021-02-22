Engineers from “GIVE” Develop the “All Greek” i.lektra Scooter

Pin 0 Shares

Coming this summer, a new smart scooter made designed and built all in Greece. The electric scooter so far dubbed i.elektra by its creators was inspired by the cutting-edge engineering of Formula 1.

According to the news from Protothema, the founders of the company “GIVE”, Elias Nasiopoulos, Lefteris Koza, Asteris Apostolidis, and Sebastianos Mail set out four years ago to create the innovative urban runabout. Elias Nasiopoulos had this to say about how their vision became reality:

“GIVE was set up with a vision of electric mobility and with the aim of innovating in the field of urban mobility. But we started with services to third parties to create a capital that we could then invest in our own vision.”

The services Nasiopoulos mentioned are to deal with computer engineering, mainly in the automotive sector, and start from endurance analyzes and optimizations to reach fluid mechanics, aerodynamics and electromagnetic analyzes.

The i.elektra project began with the Greek company cooperating with a Chinese car industry, the English Prodrive, and other smaller entities as well. But, the focus was always to create the scooter in Greece. The founders say the prototype is already built, and tests are being performed at the technology park of ‘Demokritos’.

The i.ekeltra has no official name yet, and the initial production will only be about 200 to 300 scooters, with production ramping up in 2022. The full technical specs are not yet available, but the scooter will be able to reach a speed of 85 kph and travel 180 km before recharging. Features include smartphone activation and connectivity, we well as full digital instrumentation.

For more information and updates, we suggest you check out the manufacturer’s website in order to follow the progress of the first Greek and one of the first global e-scooters.