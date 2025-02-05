Heraklion’s Big Water Supply Overhaul Nears Completion

Heraklion’s massive water supply overhaul is 80% complete.

The entire project could wrap up by late 2025.

Traffic disruptions approved for Knossos Ave. and Charilaou Trikoupi St.

Crews replacing pipes and meters and adding a shiny new water monitoring system.

The new infrastructure spans 150 kilometres.

Traffic Jam Ahead: The Saga Continues

Residents and visitors alike will need some patience as Heraklion’s water supply project soldiers on. The City Council gave the green light for temporary traffic changes to keep this epic tale of urban plumbing on track. After all, you can’t overhaul old pipes without breaking a few roads—or spirits, so it seems.

Knossos Avenue will get a partial makeover between Kyprou Square and the Agios Konstantinos Cemetery, shifting to a one-way street. And don’t forget lovely Charilaou Trikoupi Street, where the southbound lane will soon be just a memory. No worries, though; they promise to make the disruption “as painless as possible.” Sure. Because who doesn’t love lost hours finding detours?

What’s Been Done, What’s Left

Heraklion’s ambitious water supply overhaul, which began under the 2019 “Let’s Fix the Damn Water System” program (not its official name), is moving along. So far, 80% of the work is ready—cue applause—with completion still targeted for late 2025.

The project includes:

Installing new pipelines to replace the cranky old ones.

Adding fresh water service connections for homes and businesses.

Upgrading 150 kilometres worth of network to a fancy, remote-monitored metering system. Automatic readings and zero human error—sounds futuristic?

All this means better water flow, fewer leaks, and, ideally, no more sudden geysers on busy intersections. But until it’s finished, consider Heraklion your personal obstacle course. The timing of the following construction phase will depend on the final approvals of Crete’s Decentralized Administration. (Bet they’re “super speedy!”)

By late 2025, Heraklion should finally have a water supply system that doesn’t feel like a relic of ancient history—fingers crossed. For now, buckle up for lane closures, detours, and maybe a few extra honks of frustration. At least it’s all in the name of progress, right? Someone tell the tourists.