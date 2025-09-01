NYX Hotel Thessaloniki Opens With a Bold Urban Style and 90% Occupancy

NYX Hotel Thessaloniki opened September 1, 2025, with over 90% occupancy on day one .

Thessaloniki’s hotel scene welcomed a major new player on September 1, 2025, just days before the 89th Thessaloniki International Fair opened its doors. The NYX Hotel Thessaloniki, part of Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean, launched with occupancy levels already above 90 percent from day one—a sign that the city was waiting for a bold new arrival.

The project represents an investment of €25 million and breathes new life into a building at the beginning of Tsimiski Street that had stood unused for years. With its opening, the group is making a statement: Thessaloniki is not only a cultural hub and university city but also a strategic gateway to the Balkans. This is the first property by Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean in Northern Greece, positioning the brand as an anchor for future expansion while serving both leisure and business demand.

The choice of location was no accident. Just steps from Ladadika, the NYX Hotel places guests within walking distance of the historic port, the city’s nightlife, and its thriving cultural venues. Thessaloniki’s reputation as a youthful, cosmopolitan city is mirrored in the concept of the hotel, which aims to offer more than just accommodation. The vision is to create a space where hospitality merges with urban culture, design, and creativity.

The hotel features 130 rooms and suites equipped with smart TVs, USB ports, and high-speed Wi-Fi, designed to meet the expectations of the modern traveler. Communal areas include a lounge bar and restaurant with a strong urban aesthetic, a fully equipped gym, and co-working spaces tailored for both professionals and students. A business lounge and dedicated conference rooms enhance the offering, making the property appealing to corporate guests as well as those hosting cultural and artistic events.

Design is at the heart of the hotel’s identity. The interior, curated by Tatiana Violari, strikes a balance between comfort and bold contemporary touches. Guests encounter works by street artist Gera1 alongside iconic creations by designer Kenneth Cobonpue, creating an environment where every corner feels like part of an exhibition. Art is not simply decoration here—it is part of the guest experience, woven into the hotel’s personality and atmosphere.

General Manager Konstantinos Ioannidis described the opening as more than the launch of a hotel: “The NYX Hotel Thessaloniki is a destination in itself, with urban design, comfort, and memorable experiences. The warm response and strong bookings from the very first moment confirm that the city was ready for this kind of hospitality.”

Roni Aloni, CEO of Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean, framed the investment in strategic terms. “With the NYX Hotel Thessaloniki, we strengthen our presence in Greece and the Mediterranean. We invest in cities with identity and future potential. Our vision is to create spaces that highlight culture, encourage creativity, and support entrepreneurship. Thessaloniki has all the ingredients to become a reference point in the region, and we want the NYX Hotel to be a symbol of that momentum.”

This philosophy reflects the approach of Fattal Hotels Group, which operates through five distinct brands: Leonardo Hotels, Leonardo Royal, Leonardo Boutique, Leonardo Limited Edition, and the lifestyle-focused NYX Hotels. Across 21 countries, the group runs more than 300 properties, emphasizing authentic experiences, modern design, and a deep understanding of the contemporary traveler.

In Greece and Cyprus, Leonardo Hotels & Resorts Mediterranean has already developed 11 hotels—four in Greece and seven in Cyprus—with plans to reach 15 by 2026. Each new project is shaped by a strategic analysis of the local market, a commitment to respecting local culture, and a focus on sustainability. The goal is to make investments that deliver not only commercial results but also a positive impact on the community and economy.

For Thessaloniki, the arrival of the NYX Hotel signals confidence in the city’s ability to attract a diverse range of visitors—business travelers attending conferences, international students exploring new opportunities, tourists drawn by the city’s rich history, and creatives seeking inspiration in its vibrant urban fabric. With the International Fair drawing thousands each year, the timing of the opening could not have been better.

The high occupancy from the first day is more than a statistic—it is evidence of Thessaloniki’s rising profile as a destination that blends culture, commerce, and leisure. And with the NYX Hotel’s commitment to design, art, and innovation, visitors are promised more than a room. They are promised an experience that reflects the city itself: dynamic, creative, and always evolving.