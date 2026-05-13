The Secretary of the Decentralized Administration of Crete has officially signed the decree for the 2026 swimming season.

A total of 192 coastal sites across the island have been designated for systematic water quality monitoring and classification.

The Directorate of Water will oversee the rigorous testing to ensure safety and environmental compliance for residents and tourists.

The Secretary of the Decentralized Administration of Crete has formally issued the decision determining the designated swimming waters for the 2026 season. This document, now forwarded to the Ministry of Environment and Energy, serves as the regulatory backbone for the island’s summer safety standards.

Water Quality in Focus

The focus remains on the systematic monitoring, evaluation, and classification of water quality. It is a massive logistical undertaking managed by the Directorate of Water. Throughout the season, these 192 points will undergo regular testing to ensure the turquoise waters remain as pristine as they look on a postcard.

The distribution of these monitoring stations reflects the vast and varied coastline of Greece’s largest island. From the wind-swept shores of Lasithi to the dramatic lagoons of Chania, the net of environmental oversight is spread wide. Lasithi leads the count this year with 65 monitored locations, followed by the bustling central coast of Heraklion.

Coastal Monitoring Points by Region

Total Monitored Sites: 192 Lasithi: 65 locations Heraklion: 51 locations Chania: 48 locations Rethymno: 28 locations

192

The Directorate of Water of the Decentralized Administration is the competent service responsible for executing the monitoring procedures, ensuring that all 192 points meet the rigorous national and European standards for swimming water quality.