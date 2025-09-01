Crete’s Olive Oil Sales Keep Prices Strong at the End of Summer

Vryses Cooperative in Lassithi sold 96 tons of extra-virgin olive oil at €4.60/kg (acidity 0.22% ).

Crete’s olive oil trade continues to draw attention, both in local markets and across the Mediterranean, as sales figures from the end of August confirm the steady momentum of one of Greece’s most emblematic products. While the international market is constantly shifting, with Spain setting the tone, cooperatives in Crete are proving once again that quality speaks for itself.

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, the Agricultural Cooperative of Vryses in Lassithi proceeded with a significant sale of its remaining stocks of extra-virgin olive oil. The lot amounted to 96 tons—around three tankers—with a strikingly low acidity of 0.22. The cooperative opened the process to offers and, in the end, agreed to sell at €4.60 per kilo. According to its president, Ms. Sofia Galanaki, this was the last reserve of the previous harvest kept in storage. She added that while the new season in the area is expected to yield a reduced amount, the necessary sprays against the olive fly have been carried out, and producers are now closely monitoring how the cultivation develops in the weeks ahead.

The transaction is telling: even as supply tightens, prices for high-quality extra-virgin olive oil remain comfortably above €4.50 per kilo, offering some stability for growers who have faced unpredictable conditions in recent years.

Elsewhere in Crete, the market also stayed active. Just days earlier, the Agricultural Cooperative of Olive Producers in the Municipality of Kantanos–Selino, better known locally as the “Union of Selino,” organized its own sale. This time, the product was industrial olive oil, with an acidity level of 5.0, amounting to a tanker of 28 tons. The agreed price was €2.60 per kilogram. President Antonis Bitsakis explained that the cooperative still has reserves of around 300 tons and expects to sell them gradually in the near future. While he confirmed that this year’s harvest will be larger than last year’s, it still falls short of what local farmers had anticipated.

These sales underscore the diversity of the olive oil market, even within Crete. Premium lots with low acidity continue to fetch high prices, while industrial oils, though vital to the trade, sell for much less. Yet both are crucial for keeping the cycle of production, storage, and sale in motion.

The picture in the rest of Greece mirrors this dynamic. In late August, the Papadianika Agricultural Olive Cooperative in the Peloponnese closed a deal for a tanker of extra virgin olive oil from the 2024–2025 harvest at €4.85 per kilo. This sale, which is slightly higher than the Lassithi price, highlights how competition between regions also influences the market. Buyers examine acidity levels, storage conditions, and quantity before making offers, which means every deal serves as a small indicator of broader trends.

Beyond Greece, Spain remains the market’s compass. During the final week of August, prices there showed a modest upward shift, hinting at a continuation of the steady climb seen over recent months. According to Poolred, the country’s central price-tracking system, the producer price for extra virgin olive oil reached €4.10 per kilo, virgin stood at €3.49, and lampante—a lower quality used primarily for refining—was €3.38. While these figures remain below the highs of recent years, they signal renewed optimism in the Spanish sector.

For Crete, Spain’s numbers always matter. As the world’s largest producer, Spain influences pricing across the Mediterranean. But the Cretan olive oil story has its own strengths. The island consistently produces oils of exceptional quality, often with acidity levels well below 0.3, a benchmark that appeals to buyers who prize purity and flavor. This reputation enables Cretan cooperatives to secure favorable deals even when volumes are low.

Olive oil is more than just an agricultural commodity for Crete—it is a cultural ambassador and a vital pillar of tourism. Visitors to the island often return home with bottles of golden-green oil in their luggage, eager to carry a taste of the Cretan diet with them. Olive mill tours, tastings, and agritourism initiatives, which are often built around the harvest season, have become increasingly popular, especially among travelers seeking authentic experiences beyond the beach. In this sense, every cooperative sale, every tanker filled, is part of a larger narrative where agriculture and tourism walk hand in hand.

Looking ahead, the autumn harvest will be closely watched. Farmers are cautious, aware that weather conditions, pests, and international competition can quickly alter the balance. But the resilience of the cooperatives and the steady demand from abroad suggest that Cretan olive oil will continue to command attention. Whether sold at €4.60 per kilo in Lassithi or €4.85 in the Peloponnese, the product remains a symbol of Mediterranean identity.

As 2025 draws to a close, one fact is clear: olive oil continues to flow through the veins of Crete, connecting farmers, communities, and visitors alike. Each sale is not just a business transaction but a reminder that the island’s most famous export is as much about heritage as it is about trade.