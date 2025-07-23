NYX Hotel Thessaloniki Is a Five-Star Experience by Fattal Hotel Group

Right in the center of Thessaloniki, NYX Hotel Thessaloniki from Fattal Hotel Group brings a fresh twist to hospitality. The hotel’s bold design and electric atmosphere capture the city’s energy, inviting travelers to experience a stay that blends art, technology and Greek spirit.

Urban Pulse, Artistic Spirit: Inside NYX Hotel Thessaloniki

NYX Hotel Thessaloniki stands at the heart of city life, just at the entrance of Tsimiski Street near the lively Ladadika district. With an investment of € 25 million, the five-star landmark features 130 rooms and suites that reflect the city’s vibrant character. The design feels fresh and dynamic, with tech-savvy details and playful accents woven throughout. Every room pairs contemporary comfort with urban style—think bold hues, sleek lines and carefully chosen art. Guests find fast Wi-Fi, Smart TVs and inviting baths, with each space tuned to different cultures and expectations. From the moment it opens, the hotel projects a solid 70% occupancy for the first six months, a sign of Thessaloniki’s magnetic appeal.

In the public spaces, creativity is front and center. Street art-inspired walls, statement lighting, and local touches create a sense of belonging that also evokes excitement. The lobby, restaurant and bars all pulse with energy, drawing guests and locals alike. This is a gathering spot for trendsetters and travelers chasing new flavors, sounds and sights. The experience doesn’t end at the door—NYX Hotel Thessaloniki brings you within walking distance of the city’s shopping arcades, buzzing restaurants and the vibrant waterfront. Whether shopping, exploring history or sampling the nightlife, guests remain close to the city’s highlights.

Fattal Hotel Group: Expanding Legacy and Vision

Fattal Hotel Group, the force behind the NYX Hotel Thessaloniki, continues to build its presence in Greece. Andri Cleanthous-Dimosthenous, the group’s sales and marketing director for Leonardo Hotels Mediterranean, traces the story from acquiring the old Mistral (now Leonardo Kolymbia Resort) in Rhodes back in 2018, to launching NYX Athens in 2023. Today, the NYX Esperia Palace Athens operates near full capacity in high season, with over 100,000 guests each year and an average annual occupancy rate of about 80%. Recent years have seen the addition of SEAFOS Luxury Resort & Spa in Nafplio and now the NYX Hotel Thessaloniki to this growing portfolio.

Looking ahead, Fattal Hotel Group plans to expand into regions with strong tourist seasons and direct connections, targeting destinations such as Crete, Rhodes, Corfu, and Kos, as well as smaller islands. According to senior group official Yossi Aloni, investments follow an eight- to ten-year horizon, with an eye on opportunities elsewhere in Europe, including Spain and Montenegro. The group views hospitality as more than rooms and beds, focusing on character, sharp design and local cuisine to set each property apart.