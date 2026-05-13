Rent Disputes for Vacant Stalls May Delay Chania Municipal Market Reopening

The Chania Municipal Committee faced heated debate over the starting auction prices for vacant stalls in the renovated Municipal Market.

Starting rents are set at €700 per month, sparking criticism from the opposition regarding the affordability for local producers.

The Municipal Authority defends the pricing, citing high maintenance costs, including a €450,000 annual cleaning budget.

The restoration and reopening of Chania’s iconic Municipal Market (Δημοτική Αγορά Χανίων) was supposed to be a homecoming for local commerce, but the latest financial terms have sparked a verbal “clash” within the town hall. On Monday morning, the Municipal Committee met to finalize the auction terms for vacant shops, revealing a starting price point that many argue could price out the very locals the market is meant to serve.

As first reported by kriti360.gr, the starting rent of €700 per month became a flashpoint between Mayor Panagiotis Simandirakis’s administration and the opposition. Babis Loutsetis, head of Laiki Systirasi, challenged the logic of the pricing, arguing that such high overheads make it impossible for small-scale Cretan businesses to remain competitive. He noted the irony of the Mayor’s previous claims that the market would prioritize Chania residents, questioning how a local producer can survive these rates after already facing the costs of temporary relocation during the construction.

The Cost of Upkeep

Deputy Mayor of Finance, Tasos Aloglou, pushed back firmly against the “expensive” label. According to the administration, the municipality isn’t looking to turn a profit but rather to cover the immense operational costs of the historic building. Aloglou revealed that a technical study estimates cleaning costs alone—employing 18 staff members—will reach €450,000 annually.

“The municipality does not want to make money from the Market. However, the shopkeepers have no common area or insurance costs—the municipality covers them. In a space where millions of people will pass through every year, these prices reflect the reality of maintaining such a landmark,” said Aloglou.

The administration also emphasized that business owners in the market will not pay for common area fees or building insurance, as the municipality absorbs those costs. Furthermore, returning shopkeepers are receiving a €30,000 state subsidy to assist their transition back into their permanent stalls.

Auction Logistics and Rules

The final prices will ultimately be determined by the market itself through the bidding process. However, for the original shopkeepers, the rent will not be a direct copy of the auction results; instead, a sworn valuer will determine their rates based on a variety of socio-economic factors.

The committee also introduced a practical amendment to the declaration: bidders can now submit a statutory declaration in place of a formal criminal record certificate if the official document is delayed, ensuring that red tape doesn’t bar interested parties from the auction.