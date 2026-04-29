Direct Travel Expands Avenir to Energy, Marine, and Mining Sectors

Direct Travel has announced a major expansion of its Avenir platform, targeting the high-stakes logistics of the Energy, Marine, and Mining sectors. Operated through ATPI, the move aims to solve a long-standing headache for global firms: the disconnect between standard corporate travel and the grueling reality of moving workforces to remote, high-risk environments. By introducing Avenir to these specialty markets, the company is attempting to provide a single global “operating system” for sectors where a delayed flight doesn’t just mean a missed meeting—it can stall an entire offshore operation.

Executives vs. Engineers: A Two-Tiered Strategy

The complexity of specialty travel lies in the diversity of the travelers. Avenir is designed to handle the “traditional” side of the business—executive leadership, client-facing teams, and project specialists—bringing them under a consistent global policy.

This modern layer sits atop ATPI’s existing “heavy lifting” services, which remain dedicated to the grit of the industry:

Crew and Workforce Mobility: Managing rotations for offshore rigs.

Managing rotations for offshore rigs. Remote Logistics: Navigating the “Fly-in, Fly-out” schedules essential to mining.

Navigating the “Fly-in, Fly-out” schedules essential to mining. Maritime Rotations: Coordinating vessel changes and port logistics worldwide.

Ending the Regional “Wild West”

Historically, travel in these sectors has been managed through a patchwork of regional systems, resulting in a lack of visibility for finance and safety teams. Avenir’s expansion is essentially a play for data sovereignty. By moving to a single platform, global organizations gain centralized oversight and standardized policies, while maintaining enough local flexibility to navigate the specific challenges of remote destinations.

The Tech Behind the Rotation

The expansion isn’t just about a new interface; it’s backed by specialized mobility tech. Tools like Crewhub and Crewlink are integrated into the framework to manage workforce travel at scale. For the Energy and Marine sectors, this means ensuring operational continuity and personnel safety in environments where the infrastructure is often as volatile as the market itself.

Sector Breakdown: Specialty Market Focus

Market Core Focus Key Challenges Energy Offshore & Project travel Operational continuity, high-risk safety. Marine Vessel rotations & Port logistics Global coordination of shipping crews. Mining Remote workforce mobility Fly-in, Fly-out (FIFO) schedules.

“As travel becomes more complex, that foundation becomes even more important. Avenir is an important step forward, giving our customers a more consistent approach to global business travel, combined with the specialized solutions they rely on,” said Christal Bemont, CEO of Direct Travel.

It’s an ambitious attempt to bring the sleek efficiency of a modern tech platform to industries that are often defined by mud, salt, and remote coordinates. In an era where visibility is the ultimate corporate currency, Avenir is betting that even the most remote mining camp needs to be a line item on a centralized dashboard.