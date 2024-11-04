Immigration New Zealand Invites Travellers to Apply Early for a Visitor Visa

With over 260,000 visitor visa applications expected during the bustling summer months, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) urges travellers to act quickly. Delays are looming, so early application is key to ensuring your plans unfold without a hitch.

Why the Rush?

In 2023 , INZ issued over a million visa verdicts, 505,000 dedicated to visitor visas. This overwhelming influx highlights the urgency of applying sooner rather than later.

Expectations Rise: For 2024, even more applications are anticipated. Prepare early to avoid the stress of awaiting last-minute approvals.

Critical November 2024 Submissions

The influx might cause significant holdups starting in November 2024. Late applications could leave you scrambling for alternatives. Complete applications are crucial—missing details might lead to rejection.

If you plan to visit New Zealand during Christmas and New Year, including the Chinese Lunar New Year, submit your application by November 15, 2024.

Ensure you include all required documents. Incomplete submissions with missing documents or translations might face delays or rejection.

Quick Tips for Faster Processing

Valid Passport : Ensure your passport and those of any companions remain valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand.

: Ensure your passport and those of any companions remain valid for at least three months after leaving New Zealand. Clear Passport Scan : Attach a clear and complete scan of the photo page from your passport.

: Attach a clear and complete scan of the photo page from your passport. Acceptable Photo : Follow the specified format for your photo to prevent holdups.

: Follow the specified format for your photo to prevent holdups. Accurate Information : Double-check all personal details to align with your passport. Avoid unnecessary boarding problems.

: Double-check all personal details to align with your passport. Avoid unnecessary boarding problems. Prove Genuine Intentions : Provide evidence that your visit to New Zealand is temporary and that you’ll return home after your stay.

: Provide evidence that your visit to New Zealand is temporary and that you’ll return home after your stay. Translate Non-English Documents: Submit documents in English or provide appropriate translations.

Start your visa process as early as possible for a worry-free visit.

Passport holders of some countries and territories do not have to apply for a visa before they travel to New Zealand but must hold an NZeTA (New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority).