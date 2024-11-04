Heraklion Port Breaks Visitor Records

This year, the number of visitors at Heraklion Port exceeded all expectations, solidifying its status as a premier tourist destination. In 2024, millions flocked to this bustling hub, marking a record performance. Notably, for the first time, the port surpassed 500,000 cruise passengers, setting a new benchmark.

Minas Papadakis, CEO of the Port of Heraklion since January 2020, commented on this significant milestone:

Exceeding half a million passengers indicates that traffic is at its peak due to the active policies, team effort and strategic commitment of the Heraklion Port Authority over the last four years. This success places Heraklion in the top positions of international cruise destinations and consolidates its position as one of the main Homeports, offering significant benefits to the city’s economy and enhancing the port’s role as a vibrant tourist and cultural hub.

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, Heraklion welcomed its 500,000th cruise passenger, the same day Mein Schiff 6 made its last homeport visit for the year. This milestone was celebrated with enthusiasm, as it coincided with the arrival of three additional cruise ships, pushing the visitor numbers to impressive heights. With the cruise season still ongoing, fourteen more ship arrivals are expected by year-end.

This remarkable achievement reflects years of strategic investments aimed at enhancing Heraklion’s appeal. The city’s reputation as Crete’s capital has grown, bolstered by sustainable upgrades and a harmonious relationship with the local community.