Slovakians Will Be Able to Visit China Visa-free After November 8, 2024

Starting November 8, 2024 until the end of 2025, travellers from Slovakia and eight more countries can enjoy a visa-free visit to China for up to 15 days. This new policy aims to boost international tourism and business exchanges.

Countries Benefiting From the New Policy:

Slovakia

South Korea

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Iceland

Andorra

Monaco

Liechtenstein

Citizens from these nations can visit China without the hassles of visa applications, fostering more accessible travel for short-term business, tourism, family visits, or mere transit. This development underscores China’s ambition to become a hotspot for global tourists and facilitate economic and cultural exchanges.

Streamlined Travel Through 2025:

The updated policy lasts until the end of 2025, extending the hospitality China began showing to European travellers earlier this year. Citizens from Slovakia and others now find it simpler to plan spontaneous short trips, supporting a welcoming atmosphere for international guests.

Recent Extensions and Transit Options:

China has broadened visa-free access to include other European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia, allowing similar 15-day stays.

Additionally, travellers are offered 72 or 144-hour visa-free transit options in over 20 Chinese cities.

Group tours to Hainan Province can enjoy visa-free stays ranging from 15 to 21 days through authorized agencies.

These efforts aim to present China as an accessible yet enriching travel destination, providing seamless entry experiences while encouraging robust tourism and business connections.

In the first nine months of 2024, the influx of international tourists surged by an impressive 55.4%. This trend showcases China’s growing status as a favoured travel hub that is pivotal in fostering vibrant global interactions.