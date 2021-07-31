Meandros Cruises Resumes Sailings for Summer 2021

Pin 0 Shares

Meandros Cruises has resumed operations for the 2021 summer season. The Greek cruise company offers again day and longer duration cruises from Athens to destinations like Agistri, Aegina, Moni, Methana, plus other islands.

The cruise company features traditional wood vessels that sail each morning from Zeas Maring in Piraeus. Margarita Kalogerogianni, project manager at Meandros Cruises, had this to say:

“We have invested in the health and safety of our passengers with the aim to offer unique and unforgettable experiences onboard.”

The company has been in operation since back in 1992. Meandros also offers tailored cruises to suit customers with unique cruising ideas for cruising the Saronic islands and the rest of the islands of Greece.