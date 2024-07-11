Viking Vesta to Debut in July 2025

Viking® (NYSE: VIK) has celebrated a major construction milestone with the float out of its newest ship, Viking Vesta. This event marks the first time the vessel has touched water. The Viking Vesta will debut in July 2025 and embark on her maiden voyages in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

Ceremonial Float Out at Fincantieri’s Ancona Shipyard

The Viking Vesta has entered its final construction phase following a traditional float-out ceremony at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona. This pivotal event, which started on July 4 at around 11:00 a.m. local time, marks a key stage in the ship’s development.

Water Infill Marks Key Moment

The ceremony began as the Viking team cut the cord, allowing water to fill the building dock. This action commenced the two-day process required to set the Viking Vesta afloat, a crucial step before moving her to a nearby outfitting dock.

Final Stage of Construction and Interior Setup

Once afloat, the Viking Vesta will be transferred to an outfitting dock. Here, the final stages of construction and the interior build-out will be completed, bringing the vessel closer to its debut. This ceremonial float-out signifies the nearing completion of what promises to be a majestic addition to the Viking fleet.

Ship Specifications and Features

Gross Tonnage: 54,300 tons

54,300 tons Staterooms: 499

499 Guest Capacity: 998

Chairman’s Vision

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, says, “Over the last decade, we have built the world’s most elegant small ocean ships together with Fincantieri. As we prepare to welcome the Viking Vesta next summer, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to the Viking way of exploration.”

Viking’s Unique Approach

Focus on Experience: Viking aims to create memorable journeys for the discerning traveller.

Viking aims to create memorable journeys for the discerning traveller. Industry Recognition: In 2023, Viking was rated #1 for Oceans, #1 for Rivers, and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the Readers’ Choice Awards.

With a commitment to quality and guest satisfaction, the Viking Vesta is set to become a new icon in ocean cruising, offering travellers unforgettable experiences.