Princess Cruises Presents “The Love Boat” VIP Experience with Iconic Cast

The Love Boat fans will have the opportunity for intimate cast interactions and privileged access during the Enchanted Princess voyage through Canada and New England, scheduled from August 31 to September 7, 2024.

For die-hard “The Love Boat” fans, the ultimate cruise experience just dropped anchor. Princess Cruises has announced an exclusive VIP package for its late August Love Boat-themed cruise that promises intimate, up-close interactions with the show’s beloved characters – Doc, Gopher, Isaac, and Vicki Stubing – including the rare opportunity to perfect the Isaac finger point while mingling with the stars.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki) will join fellow Love Boat cast members, including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac) for the highly anticipated second-themed cruise aboard the Enchanted Princess voyage to Canada/New England, August 31-Sept. 7, 2024. Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recently aired “The Real Love Boat” reality dating series on CBS and Paramount+, also will sail with the stars.

Princess Cruises Unveils Exclusive VIP Package for “The Love Boat” Celebration at Sea Cruise with Revered Original Cast

The new Love Boat VIP Package with exclusive access to the cast includes:

Exclusive Cast Cocktail Party – practice the Isaac finger-point

– practice the Isaac finger-point Reserved Seating at the Q&A in the Princess Theater – hear fascinating stories from the cast reminiscing about their favourite show memories, with premier seating

– hear fascinating stories from the cast reminiscing about their favourite show memories, with premier seating Front-of-Line Access for the Cast Meet & Greet – be first in line and get your camera ready for personal photos and autographs

– be first in line and get your camera ready for personal photos and autographs Dinner with the Cast – sure to be the top-rated dinner party of a lifetime

– sure to be the top-rated dinner party of a lifetime Love Boat T-shirt and Mug – who doesn’t love some nostalgic swag with the original show logo?

– who doesn’t love some nostalgic swag with the original show logo? Signed Cast Photo – get a frame ready to commemorate this incredible experience.

With limited spots available, the Love Boat VIP Package is $450 per person and can be reserved through a Travel Agent or by calling 1-800-Princess and referencing the Love Boat VIP Package.

“After the tremendous outpouring of love on the first themed cruise, we knew we had to create an exclusive experience for our super fans on the upcoming voyage,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “My castmates and I are highly anticipating the upcoming cruise, where we’ll be able to spend more time with these passionate cruisers and fans and we can’t wait to hear how the show impacted their lives.”

Additional Love Boat-themed activities offered for all guests onboard include:

Sailaway party introducing the cast

Meet-and-Greet photo opportunities

Cocktail demonstration hosted by Ted Lange and Ezra Freeman

Symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, officiated by Jill Whelan and the ship’s Captain

“The Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

Show trivia with the Cruise Director, Jill Whelan and Ezra Freeman

Specialty cocktails

Love Boat décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

The seven-day Canada/New England Love Boat-themed cruise aboard Enchanted Princess sails roundtrip from New York City and visits Boston; Eastport, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for the Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

Princess Cruises was the oceangoing co-star of “The Love Boat,” which is credited with bringing cruising to the masses and showcasing the romance of the sea, taking Hollywood’s biggest stars to sought-after destinations as storylines always ended on a happy note.

Princess offers well-appointed staterooms, world-class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities. No matter the cruise, Princess delivers a premium vacation with the line’s award-winning, signature Princess MedallionClass experience, which offers unparalleled service and personalization.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting www.princess.com.

Princess Cruises to Sail Largest-Ever Europe Cruise and Cruisetour Season in 2026