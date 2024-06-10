Queen Anne Sets Sail on a Green Voyage with Power Knot’s LFC Biodigester

Power Knot Ocean, a provider of onboard organic waste management solutions for maritime environments, has announced that the Queen Anne, a luxury cruise ship from the Cunard line, commenced her maiden voyage equipped with several LFC biodigesters. This ship exemplifies modern maritime excellence and signifies Cunard’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and advocating for sustainability.

Embarking on May 3, 2024, Queen Anne’s inaugural journey saw tickets sell out two years before her launch. Designed to emphasise comfort, luxury, and eco-friendliness, the ship has implemented various strategies to minimize its environmental footprint. These efforts include experimenting with alternative fuels, integrating advanced technologies, reducing non-essential single-use plastics, and adopting waste-reduction technologies like Power Knot’s LFC biodigester.

The LFC® biodigester is an efficient machine for disposing of food waste. Typically installed in a galley or recycling centre, it reduces the expenses, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint associated with traditional methods. Available in nine different sizes, these machines can process 10 kg (20 lb) to 6000 kg (13200 lb) of food waste daily. With numerous installations worldwide, both on land and at sea, the LFC biodigester has proven reliable, safe, and cost-effective.

Queen Anne’s sustainable journey is enhanced by the LFC biodigester, which offers several advantages:

Optimized Efficiency : Utilizes minimal deck space, allowing more room for other amenities and passenger activities.

: Utilizes minimal deck space, allowing more room for other amenities and passenger activities. Clean Operation : Ensures odourless food waste management, preventing unpleasant smells and pest issues.

: Ensures odourless food waste management, preventing unpleasant smells and pest issues. Regulation Compliance: Aligns with Department of Justice (DOJ) and MARPOL regulations, reinforcing the ship’s commitment to sustainability.

Cunard’s use of the LFC biodigester underscores Carnival’s steadfast dedication to environmental stewardship and its ambition to lead the cruise industry toward a greener future.

Learn more about the LFC biodigester on ships here.