Hotelising Cranks Up Digital Marketing Services Offer

Greek hotel sales management company Hotelising has announced having added digital marketing services to its offerings for tourism and hospitality companies.

According to an announcement, the company is expanding and upgrading its services to meet customer needs and expectations. Hotelising also announced partnering with Trastelis Group to assume management of the restaurant chain’s social media profiles for the Spondi, Hytra, and Fuga.

“With over 20 years of experience in Athens’ gastronomy scene and Michelin-starred restaurants, the Trastelis Group provides its customers with unique culinary concepts, many of which are also available in high-quality hotel units,” Hotelising said in its announcement.

Hotelising was founded by Katerina Petropoulou, who is now the managing director of the company. Hotelising basically acts as an extension of a hotel’s marketing and sales department in order to help maximize sales and revenue.

Source: GTP