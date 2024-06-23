Greece Caps Cruise Ships to Santorini and Mykonos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced new measures to reduce the number of cruise ships visiting the picturesque islands of Santorini and Mykonos, which are struggling to handle the influx of tourists.

“We plan to implement these changes next year,” Mitsotakis declared.

New Measures to Alleviate Overtourism

The newly introduced policies aim to limit the number of cruise ships and the consequent thousands of tourists disembarking on the Cycladic Islands, which are “clearly suffering” from overtourism. Proposals include limiting berths and anchorage slots, possibly through a bidding system, to relieve the growing strain on Greek ports.

“Santorini is the most vulnerable, followed by Mykonos,” Mitsotakis said. Last year, Santorini, which has a permanent population of merely 15,000, welcomed around 800 cruise ships carrying 1.3 million passengers. Mykonos experienced a similar surge, recording nearly 750 cruise ship stops in 2023, a 23% increase from the previous year.

“Visitors are willing to spend significantly to enjoy Santorini’s unique charm without the overcrowding. The island’s infrastructure cannot sustain such high numbers, even from a safety perspective,” Mitsotakis elaborated.

This initiative coincides with some cruise lines already adjusting their schedules due to the congestion issues, like Princess Cruises, which opted to omit certain Santorini visits this summer. The timing is also pertinent as Greece has experienced a robust tourism revival post-pandemic, attracting nearly 33 million visitors in 2023.

