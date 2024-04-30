Uber Poland Verifies Drivers with Regula Document Readers

Regula 70X9 document readers were sent to three Uber Poland verification centres in Warsaw, Krakow, and Poznan. These centres act as dedicated hubs where drivers submit their driver’s licenses and identification documents for meticulous verification. The shipment was handled by Regula’s Polish distributor, Korporacja Wschód (KW), whose experts in the field also provided specialized training on how to utilize the new devices effectively.

The Regula 70X9 was crucial in Uber’s commitment to strengthening its safety protocols. Uber employees can conduct a thorough series of checks to verify an ID. The reader efficiently identifies the document type and thoroughly analyzes the data in all the document zones, including the visual zone, MRZ (machine-readable zone), RFID (radio frequency identification) chips, and barcodes. It then carefully cross-compares the obtained text and graphic data. In addition, the provided document readers come with Automatic Authenticity Control technology. Central to this system are automated checks that rapidly evaluate the integrity of the submitted documents, swiftly identifying any indications of forgery or tampering. The combination of the features mentioned above and the inclusion of integrated light sources dramatically minimizes the likelihood of inadvertently authenticating counterfeit documents.

The current workflow carried out by Uber’s employees includes:

Step 1. Comparison of the documents provided by the driver with the documents uploaded in the Uber application.

Step 2. Verification of Background Check Certificate.

Step 3. Authenticity verification of passport/ID and driver's license with the Regula 70X9 reader.

Step 4. Taking a driver's profile picture.

Step 5. Finalizing verification in the system: data input, document upload, and profile picture upload.

The process of personally vetting drivers has been, and continues to be, a major logistical challenge, but we believe our efforts will help improve safety in transit. Thanks to the Regula device, the first stage went very smoothly for us. This process, although lengthy, is certainly effective. Marcin Konrad Moczyrog, Director and Global Manager at Uber Rides, Central & Eastern Europe

Before implementing the Regula 70X9, Uber’s employees used to verify drivers’ documents manually or through an AI-based application. The previous method had a couple of issues: it was quite time-consuming and didn’t provide a foolproof defence against sophisticated document forgeries.

Document fraud is constantly on the rise, and since counterfeited documents are becoming more sophisticated, manual checks are no longer enough. Some inherent document security features may be verified only with special equipment or software solutions. We are honored that our devices have become the cornerstone for a revamped verification process at Uber, and are pleased to see that it’s bearing fruit. Maris Kaminskis, Executive Director at Regula Europe

