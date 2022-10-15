Lufthansa to Upgrade to New First-Class Suites Soon

News that Lufthansa plans to invest over $2.4 billion by 2025 to create a new class of luxury in its aircraft cabins is no surprise. This segment is becoming one of the most profitable in the business. According to the company, product and service upgrades to all wide-body aircraft cabins are on the way.

The German airline will upgrade first-class suites featuring better privacy, closet space, and big dining tables suited to two persons. According to sources, the new upgrades will first be featured aboard Airbus A350-900 planes. It seems obvious that Lufthansa will also revamp older wide-body suites. Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement:

“We want to set new, unprecedented standards for our guests. The largest investment in premium products in our company’s history underpins our claim to continue to be the leading Western premium airline in the future.”

Lufthansa Group expects to take delivery of more than 180 planes by the start of the next decade. About 100 of this number will be widebodies, so discerning fliers can expect these first-class luxury compartments for their long-haul journeys.

The company will reportedly introduce an improved Sleeper’s Row in widebody economy cabins as part of its broader cabin overhaul program dubbed the Allegris program. On the suite, Lufthansa intends to reveal further details about its feature early next year.