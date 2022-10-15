Hopper Taps Into Hostaway Client Base in Lastest Strategy Move

Booking travel app Hopper has now partnered with the rental management platform Hostaway. According to the news, Hopper’s partnership is a strategic move to link up a huge market share of Hostaway short-term rentals across North America.

Now, property managers using Hostaway’s software to control their channel distribution will be able to set their portfolios in front of Hopper users, who have accounted for more than 80 million downloads of the app. Hopper is the third-largest online travel agency in the U.S. The service also offers data-driven fintech products – including Price Freeze and Cancel for Any Reason – to help travelers save money and gain flexibility across travel categories.

With this partnership, Hostaway continues to build its reputation as the most highly rated inventory supply provider to major OTAs, as the only combined PMS and Channel Manager to be a Preferred Partner of Airbnb, an Elite Partner of Vrbo, a Premier Partner with Booking.com, and directly integrated to Hopper, Marriott Homes and Villas, and Expedia.

Hopper’s sales growth equates to something like 4x to 5x year-over-year growth. This mirrors the success of Hostaway’s dominance in the short-term rental industry, growing rapidly in the same year – and of course, the surging popularity of the short-term rental category worldwide. Marcus Rader, CEO & Co-Founder of Hostaway, offered this via the release:

“We followed the launch of Hopper Homes with a lot of interest since travel and tech are our two big passions at Hostaway, and Hopper has carved out a name for itself in those two segments. We work with many property managers in the U.S., which is Hopper’s main market, so it benefits both companies to team up on this integration. We’re excited about the possibilities this will bring to our customers.”

Rader went on to point out his company launched Hopper Homes in direct response to Gen Z customer feedback. According to Hostaway data, this group prefers homes over hotels, which only makes sense considering the data is from an Airbnb-type service. And as for Hopper, it’s no secret Frederic Lalonde’s ambitious plan is to become the primary travel “super app” in North America.

This latest move comes on the heels of the recent moves by Hopper to focus on fintech and products that make trip planning less stressful. Things like money-back offers are what make platforms like Hopper so appealing, and this especially adds value for home rental businesses.