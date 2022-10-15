Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport Closed Due to Storms

Heraklion’s Nikos Kazantzakis Airport has closed until at least 3 PM because of horrendous weather and flooding due to sweeping rainstorms over Crete. Flights have been cancelled, and reports say operation cannot continue until the flooding is taken care of.

Airport manager George Kyriakopoulou told Crete news agencies that the premises of the international airport has been flooded. If it’s not cleaned, no one knows when flights will start again.

The national weather service in Athens has said that Crete weather should return to normal by tomorrow. Earlier warnings for western Greece and many islands foretold of flash flooding and other dangerous situations.