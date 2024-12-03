LOVE Reef—A New Diving Experience in the Philippines

At the end of November, the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) launched the first Philippines Dive Experience at the LOVE Reef—an artificial structure that promotes coral growth by offering a stable surface, providing shelter for marine species, and creating breeding zones for aquatic life.

Sustainability at the Core of Scuba Diving Tourism

The DOT aims to anchor sustainability in diving activities through the Philippines Dive Experience, an initiative that balances eco-friendly tourism and marine conservation.

“On the sustainability of dive tourism, we have worked with private sector partners and stakeholders to emphasize conservation efforts and the importance of protecting marine resources,” shared Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

A central highlight of the launch event was a coastal cleanup at Anilao Pier in Batangas.

The LOVE Reef, an artificial reef resulting from community-led conservation efforts, showcases how collaboration can enhance marine life and tourism. Certified divers explored its thriving underwater ecosystem, while guided scuba experiences offered non-divers a glimpse into the Philippines’ underwater beauty.

Boosting Scuba Diving Tourism Infrastructure and Skills

The DOT announced significant steps to enhance scuba diving tourism. Among these efforts is installing hyperbaric chambers at key dive locations, ensuring world-class safety measures for divers. In addition, the Filipino Brand of Service Excellence (FBSE) program has trained over 262,000 tourism workers nationwide, including over 10,000 from the CALABARZON region.

In 2023, the Philippine diving sector generated ₱73 billion in revenue, a number that can only grow with the right measures to support sustainable economic development, create jobs, and boost the scuba diving industry’s global appeal.

A Strategic Focus on Marine Biodiversity

The first Philippines Dive Experience, held on November 27, 2024, was attended by diplomats—including from South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam—tourism stakeholders, dive operators, and certification groups.

Anilao, Batangas, was chosen as the launch site due to its proximity to the Verde Island Passage—a globally significant marine corridor. Known for its rich biodiversity and appeal to underwater photographers, the area cements the Philippines’ reputation as a top scuba diving destination.

“Starting here in Anilao, we shine a spotlight on the Verde Island Passage,” said Secretary Frasco. “It’s a haven for marine life and a dream for underwater photographers.”

A Vision Rooted in Transformation

The Philippines Dive Experience supports President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s vision for reimagining tourism. Secretary Frasco added, “We’re not just recovering what was lost; we’re aiming for the global recognition that the Philippines deserves. Sustainability and regeneration are key as we reintroduce ourselves to the world.”

This initiative is part of the DOT’s broader Philippines Experience program, which aims to promote the country’s identity, culture, and heritage at scale. Enhancing dive tourism aligns with efforts to promote the Philippines as a global destination—not just for its scenic spots but also for its sustainable practices.

The Philippines Dive Experience at a Glance

The Philippines Dive Experience aims to redefine marine tourism through a sustainable and immersive approach while fostering international collaboration.