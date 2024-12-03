Storm Bora causes widespread destruction and loss of life in Lemnos and in Halkidiki.

Storm Bora struck Greece over the past several days with deadly force, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. The storm claimed three lives, including two individuals on Lemnos Island and another in Halkidiki. Strong winds, torrential rain, and widespread flooding disrupted daily life, leaving vacationers and local residents in shock.

According to local officials, damages include destroyed homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters, and compromised public infrastructure. Emergency services have been deployed to address immediate needs and assist those stranded. “We are doing everything possible to ensure safety and restore stability,” a spokesperson stated.

Highlights of the Impact

Storm Bora caused severe destruction across Greece.

Two fatalities were reported on Lemnos Island and one in Halkidiki.

Infrastructure, homes, and public services are heavily affected.

Emergency responders and officials work to assess the damage.

Regions Most Affected

Lemnos suffered extensive property damage, as buildings collapsed and roads became impassable. Halkidiki was also hit hard by Bora, with significant flooding that delayed relief efforts. Authorities warned residents in affected areas to remain cautious as cleanup operations continue.

Travel Disruptions and Visitor Safety

For tourists visiting Greece, Storm Bora disrupted travel plans. Transportation routes were temporarily closed because of unsafe conditions, while popular vacation spots reported extended power outages and closures. Travelers to the area have been advised to check with local authorities and avoid risky zones.

The Greek government has pledged to assist those affected, prioritizing evacuation and financial recovery efforts.