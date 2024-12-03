Work in Greece, They Need 300,000 Workers from Other Countries

Greece’s labour market faces a massive shortage, with more than 300,000 roles open to international workers. The demand spans industries, from dishwashers and machine operators to chefs, carpenters, electricians, and software developers. According to Kathimerini, businesses seek skilled employees from abroad to fill these gaps.

Over 2,000 companies, ranging from small family ventures to global corporations, have announced interest in hiring workers internationally. Through platforms like WorkInGreece.io, the hiring process aims to connect businesses with skilled professionals worldwide. So far, more than 35,000 job seekers from 11 countries—including Bangladesh, India, Egypt, the Philippines, and Nepal—have registered their interest. This platform simplifies recruitment, helping employers and workers secure opportunities efficiently.

About WorkInGreece.io

WorkInGreece.io is committed to bridging the gap between international talent and Greek companies. The platform makes it easier for employers to hire skilled professionals and for workers to find meaningful positions. Their vision is straightforward: to eliminate geographical barriers and build a fairer, thriving global workforce.

Core Highlights:

Uses tech-driven solutions for faster hiring.

Focuses on inclusive and effective recruitment.

Tackles Greece’s labour bottlenecks while supporting economic growth.

Program Features

Hassle-free recruitment process for employers.

Streamlined job applications for global candidates.

Advanced tools to speed up worker relocation and permits.

Access to diverse job markets in Greece.

Challenges Holding Back Progress

Still, hiring international talent in Greece is no walk in the park. Kanellopoulos, CEO of WorkInGreece.io, explained, “The existing legal framework…presents many challenges.” Key hurdles include:

Slow regional authority approvals for work permit applications.

Delays in embassy visa processing.

Unclear rules for setting job quotas by specialization.

Workers often wait weeks to get Tax IDs (AFM) and Social Security Numbers (AMKA), leaving them unable to work.

Labour agencies in candidates’ home countries are often unreliable, adding another obstacle. However, their involvement ensures employee rights are protected to some extent.

Kanellopoulos advocates for a single, integrated digital system to manage all process steps. “This would significantly reduce delays and simplify coordination across agencies and individuals,” he noted.