Live Like Great Odysseus: Book a Week at Santa Thekla Peninsula

What is it in us that urges us to seek the unique, the unusual, and the memorable experience like no other? I’ve thought a lot about this. But, ultimately, it does not matter why we search for exclusive pleasures, rare memories, and the ethereal, undescribable bliss the ad men taunt. It’s part of who we are. So, with this in mind, I thought to launch a new series of stories focused on the most unusual and fascinating hospitality experiences in Greece. So, I hope these dreamy places end up on your life’s itinerary.

This week, an extraordinary property in Kefalonia caught my eye. I’ll admit to seeing Santa Thekla Peninsula in an ad at a competitor’s news site. After 100,000 travel articles, it’s pretty unusual for me to get excited about a hotel or villa. Still, this one is a real Michelin-Star possibility on one of Greece’s most stunning islands. This enclave truly does live up to the legendary Taphius, son of Poseidon, who was the first king of this Kefalonia. For the dreamer out there, some say Paliki was Odysseus’ Ithaca.

Set on 34 acres of thrilling landscape overlooking the Ionian Sea and Petani Beach, this nearly 38,000 square foot mansion sits where once a 17th-century monastery stood. Perched like an eagle’s protected nest overhanging a cliff, Santa Thekla is imposing by anyone’s definition. Twenty-one bright bedrooms, four pools, four tennis courts, and a presidential suite Elon Musk would change lifestyles are just the highlights of this luxurious retreat for rent.

For rent? Who dreams of a holiday rental with indoor and outdoor Olympic-size pools, a football pitch, a basketball/volleyball court, and a fitness center surrounded by groomed gardens? As the mansion owners suggest, indescribable places are better understood via the video below.

For those among you who like lists, this magnificent property’s amenities fill pages. But here’s a start. Other than the features I’ve already mentioned, Santa Thekla Peninsula also has a helipad, a world-class-gym, a spa with a hammam and sauna, three inside and two outside dining rooms, 5-star professional kitchens, BBQ areas, and even its church. There’s even a tree house. I am leaving off a lot. There’s also 24-hour porter and butler service, private security, personal trainers, a dedicated chef, personal beauty, and 24-hour linen/ironing services.

A private chopper, thrilling watersports, other island adventures, 24/7 healthcare services for that sprained ankle, and wedding, concert, and almost unimaginable reunion possibilities. In short, Santa Thekla Peninsula offers nothing short of everything. Nearby attractions like Myrtos Beach above add immeasurably to the bucket list nature of this attractive offer. And no, they did not pay me (though I am open to naked gratuity).

Info, pricing, and contact: email: Santa Thekla Peninsula is located in the west of the Paliki Peninsula of Kefalonia. Of course, the prices for the various booking options are on request (POR), and there is a one-week minimum. To contact the resort see the website or Email: info@sentatkekla.gr – Phone: +31 694 712 18 81