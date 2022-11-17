Greece Hospitality Rewarded at 2022 World Travel Awards

The 2022 World Travel Awards™ (WTA) in Oman saw Greece winning several distinctions. At the gala ceremony this past Friday, four Greek hotels, the Region of Attica, Athens, and a tourism agency were named the best travel brands in the world for 2022.

The 29th edition of the awards, which are considered the Oscars of the global tourism industry, named Athens as the World’s Top Cultural Destination City for 2022, the Attica Region as the Top Sustainable Tourism Destination, and Mideast Travel Worldwide as the Top Destination Management Company.

Christos Seizis, General Manager, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa accepts the award for the Metaxa Hospitality Group resort

Santorini’s Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa took home the award for Top Boutique Resort. Sani Resort won as Top Cultural Destination Resort, Top Family and Beach Resort, and Top Luxury Eco Resort. Also, the Grand Forest Metsovo won as the Top Landmark Hotel, and Aristi Mountain Resort & Villas prevailed as the Top Eco-Lodge – Eco-Lodge.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, commented on the importance and vitality of the tourism industry for his country and for the world. With 500-plus representatives of leading international travel and tourism companies attending, al Hosni added this about the value of this year’s event:

“It was an incredible opportunity for their counterparts and those working in the field in Oman to consolidate relations and build trade partnerships and to enhance their performance and increase the number of tourists visiting the sultanate.”

Graham Cooke, Founder, and President of the awards, added comments about the Oman sultanate and how he believes the tourism industry there will flourish in the future.

The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.