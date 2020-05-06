Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Best-case Scenario Is Greece Is Open for Business July 1st

Pin 17 Shares

Greece raised from being the “punching bag of Europe” to be an example of endurance and valor. The coronavirus pandemic that crippled the world did not break the spirit of a nation who, for the past decade, suffered all kinds of derogatory monikers. This time around, Greece proved her place among gods and heroes.

What I keep as a legacy of this crisis is the sense of collective success, and I dare to use the word pride. Greeks haven’t been proud in a long, long time. For ten years, we were the punching bag of Europe.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is proud of the valiant effort of his peers. He doesn’t make promises, he doesn’t mislead. He doesn’t “vow” to open the tourist season on July 1st. He doesn’t “pledge” anything.

He hopes.

In the best case scenario, Greece will be open for tourism activity from July 1 and we are working towards this direction.

Hope is not something to hold accountable. Hope was last in Pandora’s box for a reason.

Greece didn’t have a smart politician in centuries. This man, although not faultless, is the best next thing. Feel free to judge me, feel free to cast stones, and when you are done, look back, and understand: Mitsotakis cares. He is Greek and he means it.