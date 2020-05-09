Half of Greeks Cautious About Opening Borders to Tourists Now

Pin 3 Shares

According to a survey conducted by the Marketing Laboratory MARLAB of the University of Macedonia, half of the Greek population does not want to open the borders now. Greece has one of the low rates of confirmed cases of COVID-19, and citizens want to keep it that way.

The findings of the survey, which took place between 23/04 and 28/04, 0n a sample of 1,073 people, showed the respondents want strict checks at airports and borders and those entering the country to have special Covid-19 free certificates. This falls in line with the government’s suggestions and the plan set in motion for a gradual lifting of restrictions. Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNN recently:

“The tourism experience this summer may be slightly different from what you’ve had in previous years. Maybe no bars may be open, or no tight crowds, but you can still get a fantastic experience in Greece — provided that the global epidemic is on a downward path.”

Greeks polled appeared cautious about opening the borders to all tourists (disagrees 49.4%) while preferring to begin accepting tourists from countries with low rates of confirmed cases of COVID-19 (31.9%). Those surveyed indicated they want authorities to carry out strict inspections at the country’s airports and land and sea borders (93.7%). In addition, the MARLAB report said Greeks only want to permit tourists into the country who were carrying a special certificate for COVID-19 (74.2% ).

With regards to the domestic management of tourism-related issues, the overwhelming majority of Greeks (96.6%) believe that hotels should now follow strict hygiene rules, while 74.8% believe that the use of a mask should be mandatory on all public transport (aircraft, ships, trains and buses).

Source: Tornos News in Greek