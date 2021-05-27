Kos Island’s Neptune Hotels Opens with Expanded Services

Pin 0 Shares

Kos Island’s Neptune Hotels Resort, Convention Centre & Spa has reopened with upgraded amenities and safety protocols for 2021. The traditional resort features 569 rooms, suites, and luxurious apartments

Situated right on the beach of Kos overlooking Kalimnos, Plati, and Pserimos Islands the resort covers a total area of some 150,000 square meters of beachfront and lush manicured gardens. The five-star resort offers all the usual suspects including stunning pools, diverse sports, and entertainment activities, fine dining, a world-class spa, and more. The resort’s management offered the following via GTP:

“With its new high-quality services, expanded outdoor areas and enhanced health protection measures, Neptune Hotels is the ideal destination for carefree vacations.”

The resort also has a new restaurant for this summer. The Unami offers Asian cuisine to an already rich gastronomy offer at the hotel. In addition, the central restaurant has also been expanded outdoors to better help guests socially distance themselves.

Finally, the hotel announcement says Neptune Hotels is offering international guests the chance to get tested for Covid-19 in its facilities before traveling back to their home country.

For more information about the resort or to book, readers should visit the resort’s website, call: +30 22420 58900, or visit their Facebook pages.